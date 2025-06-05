$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
Exclusive
06:46 AM • 578 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 29353 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 68646 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 46616 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 47926 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 48126 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 30740 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 29803 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 21968 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 22551 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
68%
753mm
Popular news

Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 20228 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

01:09 AM • 9024 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

01:21 AM • 66882 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

02:20 AM • 24259 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

02:33 AM • 3900 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 40784 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 54274 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 116176 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 157209 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 255458 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 32634 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 80540 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 255458 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 151363 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 152214 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The Hill

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Starlink

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: a map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

Over the past day, 169 combat clashes took place at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes and carried out numerous shellings.

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: a map from the General Staff

More than two-thirds of the 169 battles of the past day on the front took place in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 5, showing a map of hostilities for June 4, writes UNN.

In total, 169 combat engagements were recorded during the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 76 air strikes, including 118 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,897 shellings, including 71 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,874 kamikaze drones for the attack.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces and a ground control station of the enemy UAV," the report said.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, two combat engagements took place near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske during the past day. All attempts by the enemy to advance were repelled by our defenders.

Over the past day, eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction near Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora, Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 61 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil and Bahatyr.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Huliaiipole, Orikhiv and Pridniprovsky directions over the past day.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kurakhovo direction, our soldiers repelled 31 enemy attacks during the past day. The invader also carried out 170 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems; carried out 17 air strikes, during which it dropped 31 guided aerial bombs," the report said.

Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 505.06.25, 07:47 • 2308 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9