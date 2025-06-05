More than two-thirds of the 169 battles of the past day on the front took place in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhovsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 5, showing a map of hostilities for June 4, writes UNN.

In total, 169 combat engagements were recorded during the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 76 air strikes, including 118 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,897 shellings, including 71 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,874 kamikaze drones for the attack.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces and a ground control station of the enemy UAV," the report said.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, two combat engagements took place near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske during the past day. All attempts by the enemy to advance were repelled by our defenders.

Over the past day, eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction near Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora, Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 61 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil and Bahatyr.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Huliaiipole, Orikhiv and Pridniprovsky directions over the past day.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kurakhovo direction, our soldiers repelled 31 enemy attacks during the past day. The invader also carried out 170 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems; carried out 17 air strikes, during which it dropped 31 guided aerial bombs," the report said.

Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 5