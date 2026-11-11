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Two rescuers were killed and two more are in hospital during a repeat Russian attack in the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Russian strikes on Yahotyn claimed the lives of two rescuers. Two more injured people are in hospital.

Two rescuers were killed and two more are in hospital during a repeat Russian attack in the Kyiv region
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of repeated Russian attacks in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, two rescuers were killed and two others are in hospital. This was reported by Andrii Danyk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There are no words to convey the pain caused by such news: in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, as a result of treacherous repeated Russian strikes during firefighting operations, Oleksandr Bondarenko, Major of the Civil Protection Service and Head of the 24th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region, and Yurii Lytovchenko, Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service and driver of the 28th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region, were killed. Two other rescuers, Roman Musiiaka and Valentyn Mykhno, were injured and are in hospital under medical supervision 

- Danyk reported. 

It should be added

Oleksandr Bondarenko devoted 25 years to firefighting and rescue work. His wife, daughter and son were waiting for him at home.

Yurii Lytovchenko dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the rescue profession. He is survived by his wife and son.

These courageous men devoted decades to the rescue service, performing their duties every day and risking their lives for the sake of others. Behind this loss lies the indescribable pain of the families and our entire team, which has lost its comrades. I express my sincere condolences to Oleksandr's and Yurii's family and loved ones. There are no words that could ease this pain. I share your grief and mourn with you! Eternal memory to the Heroes! 

- the Head of the State Emergency Service summed up.

Context

As reported by Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Russian attack drones attacked Yahotyn in Boryspil district during the day. 

We have significant damage to civilian infrastructure. Windows were shattered in the buildings of two kindergartens. Classes tomorrow will be held remotely. We are already working to deal with the consequences 

- Tkachenko added. 

A vehicle, two residential buildings and a large non-residential premises were also damaged. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter11.11.26, 12:42 • 17625 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv region
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