Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter

Photo: t.me/tkachenkotymur

On November 11, Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, with a drone. A total of 171 children, along with teachers and staff, were in the shelter. This was reported on social media by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Just half an hour ago, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum in Yahotyn. This is an ordinary educational institution for children; there is no military significance whatsoever. Fortunately, casualties and injuries were avoided. The 171 children, as well as the teachers and staff of the institution, were in the shelter - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, rescuers are currently completing the firefighting operation on the premises. After that, work will begin to restore the proper condition of the grounds.

In addition, the explosion damaged a car, a fence, and windows in two private houses near the school. All the necessary services are also working here, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages