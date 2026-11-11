$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
11:49 AM • 2948 views
Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi
10:42 AM • 9492 views
Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter
08:44 AM • 23112 views
Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 37254 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
06:35 AM • 21071 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
November 11, 04:28 AM • 24042 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 29799 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 25177 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 23276 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 46135 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat dataPhotoNovember 11, 02:23 AM • 21259 views
DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched onNovember 11, 02:54 AM • 18925 views
Britain creates a naval alliance of ten countries against russia - The GuardianNovember 11, 03:25 AM • 10648 views
What is celebrated on November 11 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 11, 03:57 AM • 5662 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 17236 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 37257 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 46137 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 39121 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 35886 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 38102 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 17554 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 23511 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 20912 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 21533 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 21159 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Ka-50
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Financial Times

Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9508 views

A Russian drone hit the grounds of a lyceum in Yahotyn while 171 children and staff were in the shelter. There were no casualties; buildings were damaged.

Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter
Photo: t.me/tkachenkotymur

On November 11, Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, with a drone. A total of 171 children, along with teachers and staff, were in the shelter. This was reported on social media by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Just half an hour ago, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum in Yahotyn. This is an ordinary educational institution for children; there is no military significance whatsoever. Fortunately, casualties and injuries were avoided. The 171 children, as well as the teachers and staff of the institution, were in the shelter

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, rescuers are currently completing the firefighting operation on the premises. After that, work will begin to restore the proper condition of the grounds.

In addition, the explosion damaged a car, a fence, and windows in two private houses near the school. All the necessary services are also working here, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages11.11.26, 10:55 • 3446 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
School
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast