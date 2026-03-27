Two prosecutors have been notified of suspicion of attempted fraud; one has already been taken into custody and a bail of UAH 6 million has been set - Prosecutor General

The prosecutor and the first deputy head of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office have been notified of suspicion; they are accused of attempted fraud on an especially large scale. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General, the investigation established that the illegal scheme began with manipulations during procedural actions. Initially, during a search, cash was seized from an entrepreneur without proper legal grounds, which the court later ordered to be returned to the owner.

Taking advantage of the situation, the suspects began to intimidate the businessman with alleged grounds for the arrest of his land plots and further criminal prosecution. For non-interference in his economic activity, they demanded 100 thousand US dollars, later reducing the amount to 50 thousand US dollars. To transfer the funds, the entrepreneur was sent a QR code and the address of a currency exchange office in the center of Kyiv. The money had to be left at the cashier, presenting the code - added Kravchenko.

According to him, after following the instructions, one of the prosecutors confirmed receipt in a messenger, stating that the information had been received. The operation took place under the control of law enforcement agencies, and the funds were seized directly from the exchange office's cashier.

Currently, the court has granted the prosecution's motion regarding the first deputy head of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office. He has been remanded in custody with the right to post bail in the amount of over 6 million UAH and with a number of procedural obligations imposed if bail is posted. The prosecutor has been suspended from his position. Regarding the other suspect – the prosecutor of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast – a motion has also been filed with the court for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of more than 6 million UAH and suspension from office - reported the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also emphasized that no one is untouchable.

Everyone who violates the law will be held accountable without any compromises. We continue to work - he summarized.

Two prosecutors in Kyiv region exposed for offering to "resolve an issue" for an entrepreneur for $50,000 - Prosecutor General