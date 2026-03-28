Two ports in Kuwait damaged by attacks

Two ports in Kuwait were damaged in attacks, the country's Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Kuwait's Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Shuwaikh ports were damaged in drone and missile attacks over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said that over the past 24 hours, forces responded to four ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and seven drones that attacked the oil-rich country.

No casualties were reported, the statement said.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, said its air defense systems responded to 20 ballistic missile attacks and 37 drone attacks on Saturday.

Six people were injured in the attacks in the industrial zone of the capital Abu Dhabi, where three fires were also recorded, authorities said.

The UAE Ministry of Defense reported 413 missile attacks and 1,872 drone attacks since the beginning of the war. The attacks killed 10 people, including two servicemen, and injured 178 others, the ministry said.

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis entered the Middle East war with a missile strike against Israel