Tusk criticizes US deal on minerals

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Ukraine's agreement with the United States on rare earth metals. He called it uncertain.

This was reported by The Telegraph , UNN and UNN.

Uncertainty, unpredictability, agreements. Are these really the rules on which the new international order should be based? - Tusk said.

It is also reported that Tusk took part in a video conference during which French President Emmanuel Macron informed his fellow EU leaders about his meeting with Donald Tusk.

Zelensky's position

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that the final version of the deal with the US on minerals does not make Ukraine a debtor.

According to him, the document does not specify any amount that Ukraine should return to the United States.

He announced the signing of another agreement, “which will be more serious and complex.

The Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a Ukraine Recovery Fund, with Ukraine's 50% contribution.

I will not sign something that will be paid to 10 generations of Ukrainians: Zelensky on the agreement with the US