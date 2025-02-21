Trump's special envoy made first statement after negotiations with Zelenskyy: stated "extensive and positive discussions"

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg made the first statement following the meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting "extensive and positive discussions", writes UNN.

A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with Zelenskyy, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team. - Kellogg wrote in the first statement following the meeting with Zelenskyy in X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, on February 20.

"General Kellogg - a meeting that restores hope, and we need strong agreements with America - agreements that will truly work. I have instructed to work quickly and very, very carefully. Economy and security must always go hand in hand, and the details of the agreements matter: the better the details are written, the greater the result", Zelenskyy said following the negotiations with Kellogg.

The head of state thanked the US for all the assistance provided and the bipartisan support. The President noted that it is important for Ukraine and the whole world that the American power is felt.

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discussed the situation on the battlefield, the return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as effective security guarantees.

"We discussed with General Kellogg the front, the need to free all our prisoners of war held in Russia, as well as the need for a reliable and clear security guarantee system so that the war does not return and the Russians do not break lives. Peace is needed by all of us: Ukraine, Europe, America, everyone in the world", Zelenskyy said.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine has been seeking peace from the first second of this war, noting that everything must be done to make peace reliable and lasting, as it is absolutely achievable.

Zelenskyy noted that our country is ready for a strong and truly effective agreement with the US President on investments and security. According to him, Ukraine has proposed the most rapid and constructive way to achieve the result. The Ukrainian team is ready to work 24/7.

The President also added that success unites, and everyone in the world needs success in relations with the US. The head of state thanked General Kellogg for the joint work to achieve important results.