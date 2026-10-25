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Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while the US is pressuring Kyiv over strikes on Russian oil refineries. In Kyiv, there are fears of a weakening of the defense.

Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump continues his course toward rapprochement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite the war against Ukraine. At the same time, Washington's policy raises concerns that American pressure on Kyiv could weaken Ukraine's defense capabilities and give Russia a decisive advantage. This is stated in a Reuters report, writes UNN.

Details

As the agency notes, Trump has long sought to improve relations with Russia. His approach to Putin contradicts traditional principles of U.S. foreign policy, but echoes the U.S. president's fondness for personal contacts with authoritarian leaders.

One manifestation of this approach was pressure on Ukraine over its strikes against Russia's oil infrastructure. According to the Ukrainian side, U.S. representatives even warned that intelligence-sharing could be suspended if Kyiv continued attacking Russian oil refineries.

Kyiv fears that U.S. policy will strengthen Russia's position

Former U.S. official Suriya Jayanti, who worked in Ukraine's energy sector, told Reuters that she was concerned that Washington's actions could have much broader consequences than merely stopping strikes on energy facilities.

Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia25.10.26, 22:03 • 2234 views

In her assessment, U.S. policy could undermine Ukraine's potential and create conditions in which Russia would gain a decisive advantage in the war.

At the same time, Reuters draws attention to Trump's special attitude toward Putin. The U.S. president has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to move closer to the Kremlin, even when this has caused concern among U.S. allies.

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy25.10.26, 21:00 • 10850 views

Stepan Haftko

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