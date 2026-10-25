Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on the size of its army or to neutral status as part of possible peace agreements with russia. At the same time, the United States continues to raise the issue of a territorial exchange. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Alla Mazur for "TSN. Week," UNN reports.

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According to the president, Ukraine’s security guarantees cannot depend on the demands of the Russian side. Kyiv is also not considering the possibility of making concessions regarding its own defense capabilities.

Our security guarantees are our security guarantees; they cannot be dictated by the Russian side. Restrictions on our army and Ukraine’s neutrality are not being discussed – Zelenskyy stressed.

The territorial issue and Ukraine’s needs for 2027

The president noted that the issue of territories remains a red line, and that it can be discussed exclusively by the leaders of the states.

The Americans have long been raising the issue of exchanging territories; they call it land swaps – Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine does not agree to exchanging territories, although it is ready to negotiate possible proposals.

We are not exchanging anything for anything. We are ready for discussion. If it is a territorial issue, then it should be handled at the leaders’ level. Other issues should be handled at the level of technical groups – the president explained.

Zelenskyy separately reported that Ukraine will need 115 billion euros in 2027. According to him, this includes a need for 70 billion in funding and another 45 billion euros.

This is not simply a challenge; it is not simply a task – the head of state stressed.

Ukraine, the United States and Russia have agreed to hold talks in November, Zelenskyy reports the results of the consultations