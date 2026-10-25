$45.0550.44
ukenru
07:18 PM • 10 views
Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans
07:00 PM • 2860 views
Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy
06:05 PM • 11977 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
05:28 PM • 13365 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
04:41 PM • 15063 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
04:02 PM • 16124 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 15452 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 16531 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 23109 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
October 25, 11:55 AM • 17229 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
89%
753mm
Popular news
Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEKOctober 25, 09:23 AM • 14143 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 18104 views
Strikes on oil refineries and dozens of Russian vessels: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ secret unit operatesOctober 25, 12:28 PM • 12485 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 12343 views
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs04:36 PM • 10124 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 23108 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 30506 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 62983 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 83490 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 78062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Aleksandar Vučić
Edi Rama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Iran
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster Abbey07:05 PM • 696 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhoto06:17 PM • 4836 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideo06:10 PM • 4734 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhoto05:47 PM • 5444 views
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus05:11 PM • 7320 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system
Series

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2838 views

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army, neutral status, or exchanging territories. The country will need €115 billion in 2027.

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on the size of its army or to neutral status as part of possible peace agreements with russia. At the same time, the United States continues to raise the issue of a territorial exchange. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Alla Mazur for "TSN. Week," UNN reports.

Details

According to the president, Ukraine’s security guarantees cannot depend on the demands of the Russian side. Kyiv is also not considering the possibility of making concessions regarding its own defense capabilities.

Our security guarantees are our security guarantees; they cannot be dictated by the Russian side. Restrictions on our army and Ukraine’s neutrality are not being discussed

– Zelenskyy stressed.

The territorial issue and Ukraine’s needs for 2027

The president noted that the issue of territories remains a red line, and that it can be discussed exclusively by the leaders of the states.

The Americans have long been raising the issue of exchanging territories; they call it land swaps

– Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine does not agree to exchanging territories, although it is ready to negotiate possible proposals.

We are not exchanging anything for anything. We are ready for discussion. If it is a territorial issue, then it should be handled at the leaders’ level. Other issues should be handled at the level of technical groups

– the president explained.

Zelenskyy separately reported that Ukraine will need 115 billion euros in 2027. According to him, this includes a need for 70 billion in funding and another 45 billion euros.

This is not simply a challenge; it is not simply a task

– the head of state stressed.

Ukraine, the United States and Russia have agreed to hold talks in November, Zelenskyy reports the results of the consultations25.10.26, 20:34 • 4198 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine