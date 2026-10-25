Ukraine, the United States and Russia have agreed to hold talks in November, Zelenskyy reports the results of the consultations

Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have agreed to hold trilateral talks in November at the level of negotiating teams. At the same time, the United States has restored full intelligence sharing with Ukraine, while Starlink and Starshield systems are once again operating without the previous speed restrictions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with TSN, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, following consultations in Oslo, the American delegation visited St. Petersburg, where it received confirmation of putin's readiness for a trilateral negotiating format.

The location of the meeting has not yet been determined. Abu Dhabi and European countries are among the options being considered. Ukraine insists on the participation of European partners.

Restoration of Starlink and intelligence sharing

Zelenskyy said that Starlink and Starshield resumed full operation on Saturday at 5:20 a.m. During testing, the connection worked at a speed of 420 km/h, whereas previously the restriction had been approximately 161 km/h.

Musk said that Ukraine violated the rules for using Starlink for drone strikes

In addition, the United States has resumed fully notifying Ukraine about Russian strikes. However, the issue of supplying additional air defense systems remains unresolved.

The president also said that there had been progress in diplomatic contacts, although the reasons for putin's readiness to negotiate remain unclear to him.

Perhaps there are some agreements between America and Russia that I am unaware of – Zelenskyy suggested.

Starlink and Starshield operations in Ukraine have been restored to their previous speed level - Zelenskyy