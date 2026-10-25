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Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2184 views

Ukraine expects an energy truce, agreements on maritime issues and grain, and a prisoner exchange. Talks between the leaders are also possible.

Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the specific results Kyiv expects from the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in November. The proposals include an energy truce, agreements on the Black Sea and grain, an all-for-all prisoner exchange, or a meeting of the leaders of the states. The head of state said this in an interview with Alla Mazur for "TSN. Tyzhden," reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the American side asked what specific results Ukraine wants to achieve during the upcoming talks. The president explained that ending the war solely at the level of technical groups is unlikely to succeed.

Look, can the end of the war come in November during a meeting of the technical group? Without the leaders, it will not be complete. Okay, if that is not possible, then give us an energy truce, the sea, grain, an all-for-all exchange, or a meeting of the leaders

— Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy explained how to verify Putin's readiness for negotiations

The president emphasized that Ukraine is not issuing ultimatums to Washington, but is proposing concrete steps that could demonstrate real progress in diplomacy.

Energy, grain, and people — these are concrete matters, while a meeting at the level of leaders is an opportunity to achieve concrete results after our trilateral meeting

— he noted.

Zelenskyy also suggested that Putin's consent to negotiations could turn out to be a political maneuver aimed at avoiding an escalation in relations with the United States on the eve of the American elections.

According to the president, it will become clear as early as November whether the Russian side is truly ready for agreements or whether its statements were merely a political trick.

Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans25.10.26, 21:18 • 9266 views

Stepan Haftko

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