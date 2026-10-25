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Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3490 views

A humanitarian mission involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is being prepared in the Oleshky area. Zelenskyy warned of the possible evacuation of people to the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for a humanitarian mission in the area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. Representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are expected to join the operation, with the main task being the evacuation of people trapped there. The head of state said this in an interview with Alla Mazur for "TSN. Tyzhden," UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the American side proposed establishing a ceasefire from October 27 for several days. During this time, humanitarian missions should gain access to the people, while the Russian side should clear the roads of mines.

Lubinets asks people to report residents of Oleshky who need assistance25.10.26, 18:32 • 2080 views

The president said he had already given the relevant instructions to the ombudsman and had also discussed preparations for the operation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the military.

Russia may try to take people to its territory

Zelenskyy warned that the Russians could use the humanitarian operation to direct the evacuation of people to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Undoubtedly, Russia will do everything to clear the roads in such a way that these people go toward Russia and remain there. They are not going to simply let the people go

– the president said.

At the same time, Ukraine hopes to evacuate at least some of the people to territory under its control.

The main thing is to unblock the people so that they can live. It is desirable that they be able to achieve their goal and evacuate here, to us, to Ukraine, which will provide them with everything and support them

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy25.10.26, 21:00 • 6648 views

Stepan Haftko

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