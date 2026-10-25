Lubinets asks people to report residents of Oleshky who need assistance

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on Ukrainians to provide information about residents of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region who need assistance. The Ombudsman's Office is collecting such information to prepare a humanitarian mission in the city. Lubinets himself reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the ombudsman, a humanitarian mission to support people remaining in Oleshky is planned to be organized in the near future. It is currently important to collect as much information as possible about their situation and needs.

Particular attention is being paid to elderly people, people with reduced mobility, and those who cannot care for themselves independently. Lubinets called on the relatives and acquaintances of such people to contact his Office.

Where to report residents of Oleshky who need assistance

Information can be provided via WhatsApp, Viber, or Telegram at the following numbers:

- +38 067 717 51 70

- +38 073 719 81 34

- +38 067 182 55 04

The Ombudsman's Office also accepts inquiries by email at hotline\@ombudsman.gov.ua and through the institution's electronic office.

We are ready to process every inquiry and do everything possible to help our citizens – Lubinets emphasized.

The ombudsman added that the humanitarian mission is being prepared in cooperation with Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, mediated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Lubinets himself maintains regular contact with the parties involved, government bodies, and local authorities.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire starting at 03:00 on October 27 for a humanitarian operation in Oleshky — General Staff