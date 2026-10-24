Trump promised to deal with Cuba "on the way back from Iran"





U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would "deal with Cuba" after resolving matters with Iran and would send the United States' top diplomat there to finalize a deal. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, called on those seeking change in Cuba to cooperate with the CIA. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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"We will deal with Cuba on the way back from Iran... then we will send Marco Rubio to finalize the deal," Trump said at a rally in Florida.

"For those who seek to create positive change in Cuba—now is the time," Rubio, who handled much of Trump's Cuba policy, said on X on Friday.

Rubio called on those disappointed with the Cuban government to "take this opportunity to create the desired changes through a discreet partnership with the CIA," without providing further details.

The Trump administration has previously stated that its goal is to change Cuba's communist government.

A U.S. court has issued an arrest warrant for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro — media

The oil blockade imposed by the United States at the beginning of this year has placed a serious burden on Cuba as it struggles with fuel shortages and power outages exacerbated by failing infrastructure.

Washington has supported the embargo on Cuba for more than 60 years.

The Trump administration is increasing pressure on Havana after the U.S. military captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a deadly raid in January.

Cuba's foreign minister said at the UN General Assembly last month that Cuba would always remain open to dialogue with Washington.

UN human rights experts condemned the oil blockade as a violation of international law, while human rights advocates argue that the Trump administration's threats reflect an imperialist approach, the outlet notes.

Last month, Trump predicted that the United States and Cuba would reach a deal and said he did not believe military action would be necessary.

Trump said that the United States and Cuba will reach an agreement and military action will not be necessary