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Trump confirmed talks with Russia on the release of an American whom the occupiers captured in Izium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The United States is negotiating with Moscow over the release of 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard, who was captured during the occupation of Izium. Russia sentenced him to 6 years and 10 months in prison.

Trump confirmed talks with Russia on the release of an American whom the occupiers captured in Izium

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington is negotiating with Moscow over the release of 74-year-old American Stephen Hubbard, who was captured by Russian troops during the occupation of Izium in the Kharkiv region. ASTRA reports, according to UNN.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Trump was asked whether the United States had moved closer to an agreement on the release of the former teacher, whom a Russian court sentenced for allegedly being a mercenary.

Just rely on me. Nobody else was able to do it. Just rely on me. I don't want to talk about it

the American president replied, without disclosing details of the negotiations.

What is known about the American held by Russia

Hubbard moved to Izium in 2014 with his Ukrainian partner. After the city was occupied in 2022, Russian troops captured the American. In October 2024, a Moscow court sentenced him to 6 years and 10 months in prison on charges of serving in Ukraine's territorial defense.

Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff20.10.26, 23:12 • 11005 views

Hubbard's relatives deny these accusations. His lawyer said that Russian troops took the man directly from his home, and that the American himself had never served in combat units. Ukrainian prisoners of war who returned from Russian captivity also reported that Hubbard had been tortured.

In January 2025, the United States officially recognized the American as wrongfully detained. The State Department said that Russia had denied American diplomats consular access to him.

According to media reports, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to discuss Hubbard's release during negotiations with Putin. At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister sergey ryabkov confirmed only general contacts with the United States regarding a prisoner exchange, without naming any specific individuals.

Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks21.10.26, 00:37 • 10504 views

Stepan Haftko

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