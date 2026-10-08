Trump can and should do more to force Putin into negotiations - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine said that the United States should increase pressure on Russia to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. According to him, this requires joint action by the United States and European countries. Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this while visiting Pryluky, reports UNN.

But there is another way to conduct negotiations—the means of forcing Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. He does not want this; I think he may even like the current situation, because if he wanted to reach an agreement, he would have to act in the opposite way—seek ways to de-escalate. Instead, he thinks differently. You see, he seeks—I mean, he seeks the greatest possible escalation. That is why we need to act together —Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also linked the need to increase pressure to the heavy losses. He called for greater efforts to reduce their number and stop the war.

Europeans alone cannot force him to take this step. That is, they can help us, and this will push him toward negotiations, but the Americans are capable of doing more. I believe that President Trump can do more and, frankly, should do so, given the enormous losses. Since we are already talking about losses, we must make greater efforts to reduce their number and stop this —Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

The death toll from the Russian strike on Pryluky has risen to 18, including 4 children.