Transmitted strategically important defense data to Russians: Kramatorsk utility worker sentenced to 15 years

A utility worker from Kramatorsk was sentenced to 15 years in prison for transferring data about a strategically important defense line in Donetsk region to the Russian FSB. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

In March 2024, an employee of one of Kramatorsk's utility companies deliberately collected intelligence data and transferred it to a relative. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, she had moved to Russia, where she was recruited by an FSB officer and became an intermediary in transferring this information to Russian special services. - the report says.

According to the investigation, the utility worker sent text messages to his relative with the coordinates of fortification structures in the Volnovakha district, in the construction of which he was involved.

The man provided data on the location of dugouts, trenches, and foxholes on one of the strategically important defense lines in Donetsk region. He recorded checkpoints and locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

For high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

