Transmitted strategically important defense data to Russians: Kramatorsk utility worker sentenced to 15 years

August 8, 03:03 PM • 21679 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 92611 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 98838 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 59561 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 119185 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 68262 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 50245 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37095 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 99123 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26126 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 76433 views
321 km/h in a second of glory: extreme speeding recorded on a German autobahnAugust 8, 03:20 PM • 4826 views
Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of UkraineAugust 8, 04:08 PM • 18907 views
In Kyiv, a car crashed into Ocean Plaza shopping mall: the driver confused the pedalsVideoAugust 8, 05:02 PM • 8354 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?PhotoAugust 8, 05:21 PM • 16588 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 92611 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 76452 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 98838 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 127503 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 99123 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 127503 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 165264 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 179567 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 185021 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 173568 views
Transmitted strategically important defense data to Russians: Kramatorsk utility worker sentenced to 15 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

A utility company employee from Kramatorsk was sentenced to 15 years for treason. He transmitted data to the FSB about a strategically important defense line in Donetsk region.

Transmitted strategically important defense data to Russians: Kramatorsk utility worker sentenced to 15 years

A utility worker from Kramatorsk was sentenced to 15 years in prison for transferring data about a strategically important defense line in Donetsk region to the Russian FSB. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

In March 2024, an employee of one of Kramatorsk's utility companies deliberately collected intelligence data and transferred it to a relative. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, she had moved to Russia, where she was recruited by an FSB officer and became an intermediary in transferring this information to Russian special services.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the utility worker sent text messages to his relative with the coordinates of fortification structures in the Volnovakha district, in the construction of which he was involved.

The man provided data on the location of dugouts, trenches, and foxholes on one of the strategically important defense lines in Donetsk region. He recorded checkpoints and locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

For high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation received a suspicion notice for ordering the capture of a Ukrainian civilian vessel08.08.25, 17:00 • 2684 views

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kramatorsk