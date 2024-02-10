Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 goes according to plan, the aircraft exceeds expectations of Ukrainian pilots

The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s is proceeding as planned. Ukrainian pilots are impressed with the aircraft. This was stated in an interview with Voice of America by a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Phantom, UNN reports .

Details

According to the pilot, the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s is proceeding as planned. Not only pilots are being trained, but also ground personnel, mechanics who will maintain the aircraft, and support units that will ensure the fulfillment of tasks.

In terms of time, as planned, it takes about 6 months to train one pilot or one group. But there are nuances, and they are not mostly related to our staff, but to the administrative work of our partners, which has its own bureaucracy and takes time. That's why it affected the preparation time. But it is going according to plan Phantom said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian pilots are very impressed with the F-16 aircraft.

This aircraft has simply exceeded their expectations. Even with the amount of information they have received during the training, they already see great prospects and great potential for how this aircraft will help our Air Force to increase the capabilities of our combat aviation. And you can imagine that there is information that they have not yet studied, they have not yet been given, what else this aircraft can do adds the pilot.

Phantom also noted that this is a new aircraft for our guys and it was a little difficult to master it at the beginning, because "it is a new generation aircraft, a more digitalized aircraft, it has many systems and programs that need to be entered during and before the flight.

We have not encountered this, our training is a little different, and our aircraft is much simpler than the F-16. And the approach to training, to flying, is completely different. It requires more independent training, no one is bossing you around, so it was a bit difficult for them to adjust mentally. But, as I said, they are very motivated and their desire to learn quickly overcomes all these difficulties The pilot noted.

Recall

The Netherlands plans to prepare six additional F-16 fighters for Ukraine. Thus, the country will provide 24 F-16 aircraft.