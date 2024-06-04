ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Three more children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the week due to the Russian war

Three more children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the week due to the Russian war

Kyiv  •  UNN

Three other children, including a 12-year-old boy who died in the Donetsk region and two wounded in Dnipro, have been victims of Russia's armed aggression since the beginning of the week. The total number of affected children reached more than 1,919.

Since the beginning of this week, a 12-year-old boy has been killed in the Donetsk region due to armed aggression, and two more have been injured in Dnipro.  in total, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 551 children were killed and more than 1,368 were injured. About it UNN reports with reference to the Office of the prosecutor general.

 More than 1,919 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 4, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 551 children were killed and more than 1,368 were injured in various degrees of severity

- the message says.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 536, Kharkiv - 389, Kherson - 152, Dnepropetrovsk - 143, Kiev - 130, Zaporozhye - 108, Mykolaiv - 107.

It is noted that three children have been injured in recent days:

  • On June 3, a 12-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of the village of Mikhaylovka, Donetsk region.  
  • On June 4, as a result of the shelling of Dnipro, boys were injured, one 1 month old and the other 17 years old.    

Addition 

Today, on June 4 , Ukraine honors the memory of childrenwho died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The event was founded by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2021.

According to data from Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, at least 790 children have died as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014. 

"These are 790 killed universes and burned families. Each such tragedy is another evidence of the genocide of the Ukrainian people. The world must respond to the killing of innocent children and act to punish Russia and prevent new victims," Lubinets said. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
dniproDnipro
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

