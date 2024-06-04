Three more children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the week due to the Russian war

Since the beginning of this week, a 12-year-old boy has been killed in the Donetsk region due to armed aggression, and two more have been injured in Dnipro. in total, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 551 children were killed and more than 1,368 were injured. About it UNN reports with reference to the Office of the prosecutor general.

More than 1,919 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 4, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 551 children were killed and more than 1,368 were injured in various degrees of severity - the message says.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 536, Kharkiv - 389, Kherson - 152, Dnepropetrovsk - 143, Kiev - 130, Zaporozhye - 108, Mykolaiv - 107.

It is noted that three children have been injured in recent days:

On June 3, a 12-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of the village of Mikhaylovka, Donetsk region.

On June 4, as a result of the shelling of Dnipro, boys were injured, one 1 month old and the other 17 years old.



Addition

Today, on June 4 , Ukraine honors the memory of childrenwho died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The event was founded by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2021.

According to data from Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, at least 790 children have died as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014.

"These are 790 killed universes and burned families. Each such tragedy is another evidence of the genocide of the Ukrainian people. The world must respond to the killing of innocent children and act to punish Russia and prevent new victims," Lubinets said.