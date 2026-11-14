Three golds and historic victories: how Ukraine performed at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games

$45.3850.34
ukenru
01:01 PM • 4522 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
11:05 AM • 14780 views
Europe is suffering from a labor shortage: which specialists are most in demand and who can find a job more easily
10:14 AM • 15974 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil hub "Samara" and a military airfield
09:01 AM • 23741 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo
08:33 AM • 17267 views
White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned
08:12 AM • 15778 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14
November 14, 06:52 AM • 17983 views
License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report
November 14, 05:59 AM • 19722 views
Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands
November 14, 05:42 AM • 15848 views
The largest aviation disruption in the U.S. in 25 years: Trump officials named the cause of the failure and warned of further flight suspensions
November 14, 04:16 AM • 18581 views
The Kremlin called on the United States and Europe to pressure Ukraine over the situation in Kostiantynivka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
3.9m/s
63%
752mm
Popular news
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 17737 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 13844 views
Traffic across the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia has been completely blocked – what detour routes are availableNovember 14, 05:21 AM • 6070 views
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launch08:05 AM • 11421 views
Air travel collapse in the United States disrupted more than 15,000 flights - thousands of travelers stranded at airportsVideo09:23 AM • 8480 views
Publications
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo09:01 AM • 23746 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 73910 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 73292 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 72266 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 70595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mykola Tyshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launch08:05 AM • 11466 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 13890 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 17785 views
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish womenNovember 14, 03:52 AM • 14960 views
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacksNovember 14, 03:05 AM • 17757 views
Actual
Financial Times
Gold
Technology
Starlink
SWIFT

Three golds and historic victories: how Ukraine performed at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

The Ukrainian team won three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in Dakar, finishing 11th. The futsal players became champions.

Three golds and historic victories: how Ukraine performed at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Ukraine’s national team won nine medals at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar (Senegal): Ukrainian athletes claimed three gold, three silver and three bronze medals, finishing 11th in the overall medal table. UNN reports this, citing the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

The 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games took place from October 31 to November 13, 2026, in Senegal. Ukraine was represented at the competition by 38 athletes, including 11 boys and 27 girls. They competed in 14 sports.

At the conclusion of the competition, the Ukrainian team won nine medals in seven sports: athletics, judo, futsal, fencing, breaking, beach wrestling and boxing.

Ukraine’s gold medals were won by judoka Khazar Heydarov in the up-to-66 kg weight category, athlete Milaniia Kokhan in the hammer throw, and Ukraine’s girls’ futsal team. In particular, Heydarov won Ukraine’s first-ever gold medal in judo at the Youth Olympic Games. His medal also became the 100th medal won by Ukrainian athletes throughout the history of their participation in these competitions. Milaniia Kokhan won the hammer throw with a result of 71.27 meters, setting a personal record. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian women’s futsal team defeated Venezuela 4–3 in the final and became youth Olympic champions for the first time in history.

The silver medalists were fencer Alina Dmytruk in the épée competition, athlete Vitalii Tarasiuk in the 5,000-meter race walk, and breaking representative Nicole Dzhuryk.

The bronze medals were won by Mykyta Kuzmenko in beach wrestling in the up-to-70 kg weight category, Daryna Kozka in the 5,000-meter race walk, and boxer Yevanhelina Petruk in the up-to-57 kg weight category.

In total, 17 Ukrainian athletes received medals, as the futsal team’s victory is counted in the overall standings as one gold medal. Ukraine finished 11th in the final medal table. Croatia ranked one place higher, also winning three gold medals, but surpassing Ukraine in the number of silver medals.

Context

The 2026 Youth Olympic Games were the first Olympic competition in history to be hosted by the African continent. The tournaments took place in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

At the previous Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, Ukraine’s national team finished 10th in the medal table of national teams, winning 18 medals: five gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Romania. He set a new Ukrainian junior record and equaled the world junior record.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietySportsNews of the WorldOlympics
Dakar
Buenos Aires
Venezuela
Senegal
Croatia
Romania
Ukraine