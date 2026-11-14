Three golds and historic victories: how Ukraine performed at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Ukraine’s national team won nine medals at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar (Senegal): Ukrainian athletes claimed three gold, three silver and three bronze medals, finishing 11th in the overall medal table. UNN reports this, citing the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

The 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games took place from October 31 to November 13, 2026, in Senegal. Ukraine was represented at the competition by 38 athletes, including 11 boys and 27 girls. They competed in 14 sports.

At the conclusion of the competition, the Ukrainian team won nine medals in seven sports: athletics, judo, futsal, fencing, breaking, beach wrestling and boxing.

Ukraine’s gold medals were won by judoka Khazar Heydarov in the up-to-66 kg weight category, athlete Milaniia Kokhan in the hammer throw, and Ukraine’s girls’ futsal team. In particular, Heydarov won Ukraine’s first-ever gold medal in judo at the Youth Olympic Games. His medal also became the 100th medal won by Ukrainian athletes throughout the history of their participation in these competitions. Milaniia Kokhan won the hammer throw with a result of 71.27 meters, setting a personal record. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian women’s futsal team defeated Venezuela 4–3 in the final and became youth Olympic champions for the first time in history.

The silver medalists were fencer Alina Dmytruk in the épée competition, athlete Vitalii Tarasiuk in the 5,000-meter race walk, and breaking representative Nicole Dzhuryk.

The bronze medals were won by Mykyta Kuzmenko in beach wrestling in the up-to-70 kg weight category, Daryna Kozka in the 5,000-meter race walk, and boxer Yevanhelina Petruk in the up-to-57 kg weight category.

In total, 17 Ukrainian athletes received medals, as the futsal team’s victory is counted in the overall standings as one gold medal. Ukraine finished 11th in the final medal table. Croatia ranked one place higher, also winning three gold medals, but surpassing Ukraine in the number of silver medals.

Context

The 2026 Youth Olympic Games were the first Olympic competition in history to be hosted by the African continent. The tournaments took place in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

At the previous Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, Ukraine’s national team finished 10th in the medal table of national teams, winning 18 medals: five gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Romania. He set a new Ukrainian junior record and equaled the world junior record.