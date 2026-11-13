"This is our time": Tusk reacts to the decision on the participation of 5 European countries in peace talks on Ukraine

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
09:55 PM • 4228 views
Putin lives in a different reality: Zelenskyy explained how the Russians are trying to deceive the United States about the situation on the front
09:10 PM • 32945 views
The U.S. has named the reason for the suspension of flights nationwide — what happenedPhoto
06:09 PM • 26764 views
On November 14, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
08:17 PM • 17464 views
Ukrainian forces eliminated more than 100 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
04:22 PM • 24043 views
Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to play the new James Bond - media
November 13, 03:50 PM • 28260 views
SBU General Duka called on the Verkhovna Rada to establish a temporary investigative commission to investigate the involvement of the leadership of NABU and SAPO in corruption.
November 13, 03:38 PM • 25128 views
She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia
November 13, 03:19 PM • 17830 views
"There is no reason to panic": minister assesses whether a sunflower oil shortage threatens amid Russian strikes
November 13, 03:16 PM • 17525 views
The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend
November 13, 01:33 PM • 23012 views
"Google Tax" — how many billions the budget received and who among the largest taxpayers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
3m/s
90%
743mm
Popular news
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 millionNovember 13, 12:24 PM • 42559 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 51050 views
Finland contacted Ukraine after a Russian warship was struckNovember 13, 02:34 PM • 25806 views
Prolonged power outages in the Kyiv region — how many energy facilities did the occupiers damage in a week05:37 PM • 26053 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland05:52 PM • 23202 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 51236 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 53639 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 54649 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 52922 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 53867 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Friedrich Merz
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne became a mother for the first time at 42 — the singer showed her newborn daughterPhoto10:05 PM • 144 views
Friday, November 13, 2026 – the day scientists predicted 66 years ago would be the "end of the world"09:32 PM • 1404 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for $4.8 million, setting a "Star Wars" recordPhoto09:05 PM • 12790 views
The U.S. urges BMW owners to park their cars outdoors due to a fire risk — which models are affected06:43 PM • 14312 views
Shaparenko is feeling unwell, Bondar is slightly fatigued – Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Northern Ireland05:52 PM • 23358 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Heating
Social network
Oil

"This is our time": Tusk reacts to the decision on the participation of 5 European countries in peace talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, and EU institutions will represent Europe in the talks. Tusk linked them to the security of the continent.

"This is our time": Tusk reacts to the decision on the participation of 5 European countries in peace talks on Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed the decision for 5 European states and EU institutions to participate in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He stressed that this concerns not only peace in Ukraine, but also the security of Poland and all of Europe. Tusk wrote this on the social media platform X, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Polish prime minister, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom, which are members of the E5 group, as well as representatives of European institutions, will represent Europe in negotiations with Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Five European countries – France, Italy, Poland, Germany and the United Kingdom (E5) – together with European institutions will represent Europe in negotiations with Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Peace in Ukraine and the security of Poland and all of Europe are at stake. This is our time

– Tusk said.

Europe has decided on its representation at the negotiations

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa said that European leaders had agreed on the format of participation in the upcoming peace negotiations.

According to him, representatives of EU institutions and the 5 countries participating in the "coalition of the willing" will join the negotiating team.

Costa stressed that Europe must act as a united team and speak with one voice, since the future agreements will directly concern the security of the entire continent.

The decision was made against the backdrop of US diplomatic efforts to end the war and prepare the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine13.11.26, 20:22 • 2822 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
European Union
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland