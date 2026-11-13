"This is our time": Tusk reacts to the decision on the participation of 5 European countries in peace talks on Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed the decision for 5 European states and EU institutions to participate in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He stressed that this concerns not only peace in Ukraine, but also the security of Poland and all of Europe. Tusk wrote this on the social media platform X, reports UNN.

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According to the Polish prime minister, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom, which are members of the E5 group, as well as representatives of European institutions, will represent Europe in negotiations with Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Five European countries – France, Italy, Poland, Germany and the United Kingdom (E5) – together with European institutions will represent Europe in negotiations with Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Peace in Ukraine and the security of Poland and all of Europe are at stake. This is our time – Tusk said.

Europe has decided on its representation at the negotiations

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa said that European leaders had agreed on the format of participation in the upcoming peace negotiations.

According to him, representatives of EU institutions and the 5 countries participating in the "coalition of the willing" will join the negotiating team.

Costa stressed that Europe must act as a united team and speak with one voice, since the future agreements will directly concern the security of the entire continent.

The decision was made against the backdrop of US diplomatic efforts to end the war and prepare the next round of negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia.

The EU has appointed representatives of Europe to participate in future negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine