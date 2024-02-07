They discussed the protection of the border with unrecognized Transnistria: Klymenko met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with his Moldovan counterpart Adrian Efros. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Klymenko emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova are united not only by a common border, but also by a strong desire to join the European community.

The issues of illegal migration and combating organized crime were the main topics of discussion. They focused on the section of the border with unrecognized Transnistria - said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deineko, emphasized that reinforced border patrols are working there, and the situation in this area is under close control.

In addition, Ihor Klymenko invited Efros to Ukraine, as he is confident that in-depth cooperation will help to work on common tasks more effectively.

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that the experience gained by the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be of interest to Moldovan colleagues.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reports to G7 ambassadors on reforms in the ministry and war crimes investigations in Ukraine