They discussed the protection of the border with unrecognized Transnistria: Klymenko met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova

They discussed the protection of the border with unrecognized Transnistria: Klymenko met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20562 views

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with his Moldovan counterpart, Adrian Efros, to discuss illegal migration, organized crime, and border security, especially along the border with Transnistria.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with his Moldovan counterpart Adrian Efros. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Klymenko emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova are united not only by a common border, but also by a strong desire to join the European community.

The issues of illegal migration and combating organized crime were the main topics of discussion. They focused on the section of the border with unrecognized Transnistria 

- said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

According to him, the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deineko, emphasized that reinforced border patrols are working there, and the situation in this area is under close control.

Ambassador of Italy and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine discuss humanitarian aid and support in demining31.01.24, 20:05 • 34517 views

Addendum

In addition, Ihor Klymenko invited Efros to Ukraine, as he is confident that in-depth cooperation will help to work on common tasks more effectively.

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that the experience gained by the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be of interest to Moldovan colleagues.

Recall

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reports to G7 ambassadors on reforms in the ministry and war crimes investigations in Ukraine

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
g7G7
prydnistroviaTransnistria
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

