Ambassador of Italy and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine discuss humanitarian aid and support in demining

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ambassador of Italy and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine discuss humanitarian aid and support in demining

Ambassador of Italy and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine discuss humanitarian aid and support in demining

Kyiv

The Italian ambassador to Ukraine met with Ukrainian officials to discuss humanitarian aid, military assistance and funding for demining equipment, with the ambassador assuring that continued support remains a priority.

Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazzo met with representatives of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the State Emergency Service. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the meeting in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

They discussed a number of important issues, including the provision of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, cooperation in the treatment and rehabilitation of our military personnel, and projects related to the security situation in Ukraine.

- Klymenko wrote.

Details

The Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine also noted that the participants of the meeting focused on the issue of humanitarian demining.

Image

Italy is actively involved in this process. In particular, it has provided funding for the purchase of two mechanized demining vehicles for the SES demining units. The contract has been signed and we are waiting for the delivery. 

 ," Klymenko said.

Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Ambassador of Italy Pier Francesco Zazzo, in turn, assured the participants that the issue of supporting Ukraine remains a priority, including during Italy's presidency of the G7.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
g7G7
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising