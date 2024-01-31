Ambassador of Italy and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine discuss humanitarian aid and support in demining

Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazzo met with representatives of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and the State Emergency Service. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the meeting in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

They discussed a number of important issues, including the provision of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, cooperation in the treatment and rehabilitation of our military personnel, and projects related to the security situation in Ukraine. - Klymenko wrote.

Details

The Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine also noted that the participants of the meeting focused on the issue of humanitarian demining.

Italy is actively involved in this process. In particular, it has provided funding for the purchase of two mechanized demining vehicles for the SES demining units. The contract has been signed and we are waiting for the delivery. ," Klymenko said.

Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Ambassador of Italy Pier Francesco Zazzo, in turn, assured the participants that the issue of supporting Ukraine remains a priority, including during Italy's presidency of the G7.