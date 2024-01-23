ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105414 views

As the current president of the G7, Italy is making efforts to change the narrative that Rrussia is winning in Ukraine and the West is tired of the war.

Italy, which holds the presidency of the Group of Seven this year, is seeking to change the narrative that russia is allegedly winning in Ukraine and that the West is tired of the war. Reutersreports UNN with reference to its own sources Reuters

Details

It is noted that Italy's priorities will be the conflict in the Middle East, food security, climate change, development in Africa, cooperation with China, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the war in Ukraine will continue to be one of the main issues in the G7.

Poland joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine22.01.24, 15:26 • 24065 views

The source emphasizes that the G7 leaders are determined to demonstrate that they remain fully committed to Kyiv and cannot risk showing signs of weakness two years after russia's full-scale invasion began.

We must change the narrative about Ukraine

- The source said. 

The source emphasized that russian President putin has already lost significant financial, military and diplomatic influence after the invasion.

Addendum

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said that the dangers posed by artificial intelligence would be a key issue for Italy's G7 presidency.

India urges G7 to postpone ban on Russian diamonds - media 21.12.23, 01:04 • 28520 views

The publication says that  the G7 leaders are "virtually on the same page" on artificial intelligence, and that there is a broad consensus on most major issues. In particular, all parties are determined to avoid tensions with Beijing.

Recall

On Wednesday, January 10, the Italian parliament voted in favor of a resolution extending military and financial assistance to Ukraine through 2024 amid russia's armed aggression. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

