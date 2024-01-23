Italy, which leads the G7, wants to destroy the narrative of Western "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Italy, which holds the presidency of the Group of Seven this year, is seeking to change the narrative that russia is allegedly winning in Ukraine and that the West is tired of the war. Reutersreports UNN with reference to its own sources Reuters.

It is noted that Italy's priorities will be the conflict in the Middle East, food security, climate change, development in Africa, cooperation with China, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the war in Ukraine will continue to be one of the main issues in the G7.

The source emphasizes that the G7 leaders are determined to demonstrate that they remain fully committed to Kyiv and cannot risk showing signs of weakness two years after russia's full-scale invasion began.

We must change the narrative about Ukraine - The source said.

The source emphasized that russian President putin has already lost significant financial, military and diplomatic influence after the invasion.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said that the dangers posed by artificial intelligence would be a key issue for Italy's G7 presidency.

The publication says that the G7 leaders are "virtually on the same page" on artificial intelligence, and that there is a broad consensus on most major issues. In particular, all parties are determined to avoid tensions with Beijing.

On Wednesday, January 10, the Italian parliament voted in favor of a resolution extending military and financial assistance to Ukraine through 2024 amid russia's armed aggression.