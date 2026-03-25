There will be new agreements - Zelenskyy on scaling up joint projects for weapons production with partners
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is scaling up joint projects with European partners for weapons production. The President is preparing new agreements to strengthen the defense sector.
Ukraine is working with partners in Europe to scale up joint weapons production projects, primarily drones. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also announced new agreements, UNN reports.
We are working closely with our reliable partners in Europe to scale up joint weapons production projects, primarily drones. I am grateful to every country and every leader who is already with us. There will be new agreements – we are preparing them.
According to him, "our positions at the front, our positions in domestic production, our strength here, at home – this is what allows Ukraine to attract global attention."
Without global attention, it is almost impossible to survive in such a war. And without strong protection, the world does not notice nations fighting for freedom. That is why our courage, our strength is the most important Ukrainian asset. We defend our state. We defend our independence. We achieve results for Ukraine.
Ukraine expands joint drone production with a number of European countries - Zelenskyy20.03.26, 16:41 • 4617 views