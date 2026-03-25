There will be new agreements - Zelenskyy on scaling up joint projects for weapons production with partners

Ukraine is working with partners in Europe to scale up joint weapons production projects, primarily drones. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also announced new agreements, UNN reports.

We are working closely with our reliable partners in Europe to scale up joint weapons production projects, primarily drones. I am grateful to every country and every leader who is already with us. There will be new agreements – we are preparing them. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "our positions at the front, our positions in domestic production, our strength here, at home – this is what allows Ukraine to attract global attention."

Without global attention, it is almost impossible to survive in such a war. And without strong protection, the world does not notice nations fighting for freedom. That is why our courage, our strength is the most important Ukrainian asset. We defend our state. We defend our independence. We achieve results for Ukraine. - the President summarized.

Ukraine expands joint drone production with a number of European countries - Zelenskyy