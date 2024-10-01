ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100603 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107561 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173617 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141331 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145182 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139787 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185333 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41777 views

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske, Kupianske, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors, with the enemy launching missile and air strikes and using kamikaze drones.

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remained the hottest today in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhiv sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 30.09.2024, UNN reports. 

To date, the enemy has launched four missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using six missiles, 58 air strikes (including 98 combat aircraft), and used 635 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian troops. It has fired more than 3,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked sixteen times near Bugrivatka, Starytsia, Tykhy and Vovchansk. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka and Vyshneve 23 times during the day. Seven firefights are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked 24 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the Serebryanka forestry. Four firefights are still ongoing, and our soldiers have stopped the rest.

In the Northern sector , the enemy tried to break through our defenses three times during the day in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy activity resulted in three combat engagements. All attacks near Chasovyi Yar were stalled. The invaders suffered losses.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 17 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka. Twelve attacks were repelled, five more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 34 times in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Mykolayivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka have been fiercely repelled by our defenders 31 times. Three attacks continue in the areas of Novotoretske and Mykolaivka.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our troops neutralized more than 270 occupants in this area, 120 of them were irretrievably wounded. Three artillery systems and 11 units of occupants' vehicles, five armored combat vehicles and two reconnaissance drones were destroyed, five units of vehicles, three armored combat vehicles and two artillery systems were also damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Tsukuryn and Katerynivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled 17 attacks so far, and seven engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy also suffered significant losses in this area - more than 100 occupants were neutralized, 50 of them irreversibly. Four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, one vehicle and two reconnaissance drones were destroyed, and one vehicle was damaged.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled eight enemy attacks, near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Niva - six attacks were repelled, two more are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy keeps trying to drive our units from their positions. The aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers during the day.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

Voloshyn: Occupants are preparing for assault actions in Zaporizhzhia sector30.09.24, 18:58 • 16916 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising