There are two enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 missiles

Two Russian cruise missile ships continue to be on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

As of 06:00 on 29.09.2024, there are 2 hostile ships in the Black Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

It is also reported that there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles. During the day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

13 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 9 continued to the Bosphorus;

10 ships sailed to the Azov Sea, 7 of them from the Bosphorus.

