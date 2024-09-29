ukenru
There are two enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 missiles

There are two enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52328 views

There are two Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one in the Mediterranean with a volley of up to 16 missiles.

Two Russian cruise missile ships continue to be on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

As of 06:00 on 29.09.2024, there are 2 hostile ships in the Black Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov,

- the statement said.

Details

It is also reported that there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles. During the day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

  • 13 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 9 continued to the Bosphorus;
  • 10 ships sailed to the Azov Sea, 7 of them from the Bosphorus.
Olga Rozgon

