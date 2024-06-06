"The whole of Europe will be under threat": Biden called on the world not to allow Ukraine's defeat in the war against Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44272 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144440 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149001 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244585 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172952 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148172 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113005 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78951 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110744 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38605 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51748 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221785 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26384 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31477 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110744 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112630 views
"The whole of Europe will be under threat": Biden called on the world not to allow Ukraine's defeat in the war against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22630 views

US President Joe Biden said that the world should support Ukraine in the war against Russia, because if Ukraine falls, neighboring countries and the whole of Europe will be under the threat of Russian aggression.

The world should support Kiev in the war against the Russian Federation, because if Ukraine does not hold on, then Russia will not stop - all neighboring countries will be under threat.This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a ceremony in France dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

The White House leader stressed that the Ukrainians are fighting with exceptional courage - they note huge losses on the battlefield, but they never retreat.

The United States, NATO and a coalition of more than 50 countries support Ukraine. We will not back down, because if we do this, Ukraine will be conquered and everything will not end there. Ukraine's neighbors will be under threat, the whole of Europe will be under threat 

Joe Biden said.

According to him, the world's autocrats are closely monitoring whether the world will put this illegal aggression on the brakes.

"We will not walk away": Biden drew parallels between "D-Day" and Ukraine06.06.24, 15:37 • 23734 views

Pass  we can allow this, give in to the aggressor, bow down to dictators-this is simply unthinkable

- the US president emphasized. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France and joined the ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
franceFrance
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising