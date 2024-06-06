"We will not walk away": Biden drew parallels between "D-Day" and Ukraine

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the American ceremony in Normandy on "D-Day", mentioning Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Guardian.

Details

Biden said that the dark forces that the Allies fought 80 years ago have not disappeared. He pointed out that the struggle between dictatorships and freedom is endless. Biden noted that Ukraine remains a prime example and pointed out that it was invaded by a tyrant, but the Ukrainians do not retreat. "We will not walk away," Biden said.

During the speech, Biden noted that "D-Day" proved that democracy is stronger than any army in the world. According to him, they proved the unshakable unity of their allies. "What the Allies did 80 years ago is far superior to anything we could have done on our own," he said. Biden reminded the audience about the value of working together. There was applause when he spoke about the NATO alliance.

For reference

As "D-Day" in history went down on June 6, 1944. The Allied landings in Normandy that day marked the opening of a second front against Hitler. This was the beginning of the end of World War II.