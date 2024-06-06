ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56081 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102606 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145754 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246349 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173246 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164663 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223627 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

"We will not walk away": Biden drew parallels between "D-Day" and Ukraine

"We will not walk away": Biden drew parallels between "D-Day" and Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23736 views

On the 80th anniversary of D-day, US President Joe Biden drew parallels with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the American ceremony in Normandy on "D-Day", mentioning Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Guardian.

Details

Biden said that the dark forces that the Allies fought 80 years ago have not disappeared. He pointed out that the struggle between dictatorships and freedom is endless. Biden noted that Ukraine remains a prime example and pointed out that it was invaded by a tyrant, but the Ukrainians do not retreat. "We will not walk away," Biden said.

During the speech, Biden noted that "D-Day" proved that democracy is stronger than any army in the world. According to him, they proved the unshakable unity of their allies. "What the Allies did 80 years ago is far superior to anything we could have done on our own," he said. Biden reminded the audience about the value of working together. There was applause when he spoke about the NATO alliance.

For reference

As "D-Day" in history went down on June 6, 1944. The Allied landings in Normandy that day marked the opening of a second front against Hitler. This was the beginning of the end of World War II.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
natoNATO
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

