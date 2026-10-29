Former US President Barack Obama sharply criticized the White House's policy toward Russia and Ukraine during a rally speech. He said that the current US administration is yielding to Vladimir Putin while turning away from the traditional allies of the United States, UNN reports.

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According to Obama, the White House is effectively submitting to the Russian dictator, while Ukrainians continue to fight for their own freedom and democratic values.

The White House is submitting to Putin of Russia and betraying the Ukrainians who are fighting for their freedom and democracy – the former US president said.

During his speech, Obama also drew attention to the deterioration of US relations with countries that had remained its closest partners for decades.

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In particular, he mentioned Canada, emphasizing that Washington's current policy is alienating key US allies.

At the same time, according to the former president, instead of strengthening international partnerships, the White House is "kneeling before Putin".

Thus, Obama criticized the foreign policy course of the Donald Trump administration, contrasting its attitude toward Russia with its support for Ukraine and the traditional allies of the United States.

Obama called the Trump administration an example of unprecedented incompetence