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Obama called the Trump administration an example of unprecedented incompetence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Barack Obama accused Donald Trump's administration of chaos, cruelty, corruption, and rising prices. Trump, in turn, called Obama a "bad president."

Obama called the Trump administration an example of unprecedented incompetence

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, called the administration of current White House chief Donald Trump an example of "incompetence that we have not seen in the modern era" during a campaign rally for Democrats in Cleveland. This is reported by The New York Times, UNN informs.

Details

According to Obama, Trump's second presidential term has turned into "two years of chaos, cruelty and corruption."

As a former president, I can tell you that sometimes factors beyond the president's control ultimately derail the best-laid plans. But this is not one of those cases. In this case, the administration's actions directly caused prices to rise

- Obama noted.

It should be added that Donald Trump has already responded to Obama's statements, saying that he was a "bad president" and is criticizing him "because we defeated them."

To remind you

Former U.S. President Barack Obama stated that the U.S. government is not hiding evidence of the existence of aliens or alien spacecraft.

Trump called himself the greatest U.S. president and classified Biden and Obama as "failures"28.08.26, 07:55 • 9076 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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