The Vice-President of the European Parliament ended her hunger strike due to progress in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky

Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno agreed to end the hunger strike she began in support of the residents of the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which was seized by the Russian Federation. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, according to UNN.

Details

"Pina Picierno agreed to end her hunger strike. Yesterday evening, I spoke with Pina Picierno, Vice-President of the European Parliament, and urged her to end the hunger strike in view of the progress achieved in resolving the humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied Oleshky," he wrote.

Lubinets noted that the hunger strike had begun to pose a serious threat to her life and health.

During the conversation, Lubinets informed the Vice-President about the agreements reached on a local ceasefire, facilitated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

He noted that these agreements should ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the civilian population.

According to him, the agreements provide for: demining the road to Oleshky; delivering humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicines and the necessary technical equipment for the hospital; and ensuring the safe and unhindered movement of civilians.

Lubinets also assured Picierno that he would regularly inform her about developments and progress in implementing the agreements reached.

"Protecting human life and ensuring access to humanitarian aid for the residents of Oleshky remain our top priorities," he added.

Lubinets noted that Ukraine was deeply grateful to Picierno for her unwavering commitment, principled position and consistent support for Ukrainians living under temporary occupation. "Her compassion, determination and willingness to fight for their lives and dignity deserve our deep respect," the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights remarked.

We remind you

Pina Picierno announced a hunger strike because of the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied Oleshky. She called for a truce, aid and evacuation.