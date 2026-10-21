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The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3166 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Amendment No. 1279 on increasing military personnel’s salaries. The final decision must be adopted by Parliament and implemented by the government.

The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported amendment No. 1279 to increase military personnel’s salaries. This was reported by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

This will be an instruction to the Government, so it will still be necessary to defend it in the chamber and then pressure the Government to amend its resolution on military personnel’s salaries. But this is a major step that Parliament can take to raise military personnel’s salaries

- the MP noted.

He added that the next step is to defend amendment No. 1279 in the chamber next week.

Additionally

The Ministry of Defence explained what military personnel’s payments will consist of in 2026 and what additional rewards are provided for carrying out combat missions.

Military personnel receive their financial support by the 20th day of each month for the previous month. If the funds arrive at a military unit late, the payment must be made within three days of their receipt. The amount depends on the service member’s position, rank, length of service, conditions of service, and the tasks they perform.

We remind you

The Minister of Internal Affairs signed orders on additional rewards for National Guard members, police officers, and border guards. The payments take into account the complexity of the tasks and the results of combat operations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
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Yaroslav Zheleznyak