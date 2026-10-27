The Verkhovna Rada has changed the rules governing the stay of foreign military personnel in Ukraine: what the new law provides

The Ukrainian parliament extended the deadlines for processing residence permits for foreign military personnel. UNN reports this, citing the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The new law adopted by the lawmakers establishes the rules for the lawful stay of military personnel after signing a contract and being discharged from service.

Details

On Tuesday, October 27, Parliament adopted as a basis and as a whole Draft Law No. 16094, "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Concerning the Grounds for the Stay in Ukraine of Military Personnel Who Are Foreigners and Stateless Persons." The decision was supported by 282 members of parliament. No parliamentarian voted against it, while 26 more MPs did not vote.

The document concerns foreigners and stateless persons serving under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service. According to the bill’s authors, the main purpose of the legislative changes is to eliminate the risk that service members could lose lawful grounds for staying in Ukraine because they were unable to complete the necessary documents in time due to combat missions or other circumstances.

What changes the adopted law provides for

One of the main innovations is the extension—from six months to one year—of the transitional period for applying for a temporary residence permit for the relevant categories of foreign military personnel. Under the bill’s provisions, for military personnel covered by the transitional rules, the deadline for applying for a residence permit is extended until May 10, 2027.

In addition, the document provides for a separate three-month period of lawful stay in Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons after signing a contract for military service. During this period, the service member will be able to submit documents to obtain a temporary residence permit.

At the same time, the one-year transitional period and the three-month period after signing a contract apply to different legal situations. This does not mean that every foreigner who joins the military will be able to refrain from applying for a residence permit for one year.

Certain provisions also concern foreigners who have been discharged from service. For specified categories of such persons, an additional period of lawful stay in Ukraine is established, during which they will be able to regulate their migration status. In particular, this includes the possibility of staying for three months after termination of the contract in cases provided for by law, including for certain former service members who hold passport documents that have expired.

Why the deadlines needed to be extended

The issue of the legal status of foreign defenders of Ukraine became especially relevant ahead of November 10, 2026. On that date, the six-month period was to expire during which foreigners and stateless persons already serving in the military were required to apply for temporary residence permits. However, some service members were unable to meet this requirement on time.

As explained by the relevant parliamentary committee, the reasons were primarily related to the specifics of military service. Foreign military personnel take part in combat operations, carry out tasks to protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and do not always have the physical opportunity to personally apply to units of the State Migration Service.

Without legislative changes, such circumstances could have created legal uncertainty regarding their continued stay in the country. In particular, service members who continue to perform their duties could have faced difficulties when confirming the legality of their stay in Ukraine, processing documents, and receiving administrative services. That is why, on October 15, the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, the De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities, and International Relations recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the bill both as a basis and as a whole.

How residence permits are currently issued to foreign military personnel

The updated procedure for processing documents for foreigners serving in Ukraine’s Defence Forces came into effect on May 10, 2026. It was introduced pursuant to Law No. 4730-IX of December 17, 2025, and Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 573 of May 6, 2026. Under these rules, a temporary residence permit is issued for the entire duration of the military contract, as well as for six months after its termination or cancellation.

This additional period allows former service members to resolve issues related to their further residence in Ukraine, obtain other documents, or travel abroad.

To obtain a residence permit, applicants must contact a territorial office of the State Migration Service, the state-owned enterprise "Document," or the relevant Administrative Services Center.

The documents to be submitted by foreign military personnel include a military registration document or service ID, a military service contract, and an undertaking by the military unit to notify the migration service of the early termination of the contract.

At the same time, certain administrative procedures have already been simplified for this category of foreigners. In particular, when processing a residence permit, the migration service does not verify the residential address. In some cases, legislation also permits the use of passport documents whose validity has expired.

What rights does a temporary residence permit provide?

A temporary residence permit is a document confirming the legal grounds for a foreign citizen’s stay in Ukraine. In particular, the document makes it possible to confirm legal status when dealing with government institutions, opening bank accounts, and obtaining financial, notarial, and medical services.

The absence of properly оформed documents can complicate such procedures even for foreigners who are officially serving in the military under contract.

The Ministry of Defence previously emphasized that the changes to the documentation procedure are intended to reduce the bureaucratic burden on foreign defenders who have to resolve migration issues while simultaneously performing their service duties.

What will change after a foreign national is discharged from military service?

The authors of the new law devoted particular attention to the legal status of foreigners who have completed their military service.

The problem is that after the termination of a contract, a person may need time to determine the further grounds for staying in Ukraine. This may concern service members undergoing treatment or rehabilitation, planning to obtain another legal status, or preparing to return to their homeland.

The draft law provides additional transitional mechanisms for certain categories of discharged service members so that they do not lose their legal grounds for staying in Ukraine immediately after completing their service. At the same time, it is necessary to distinguish between the three-month transitional period for cases specified by law and the six-month validity period of an already issued residence permit after the termination of the contract. These provisions regulate different situations and do not replace one another.

Reminder

At present, around 16,000 foreign volunteers from 72 countries are defending Ukraine.