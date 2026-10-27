Verkhovna Rada approved budget conclusions for 2027 State Budget - what this means and when the final vote will take place

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft resolution on the Budget Conclusions (No. 16000/P) as part of the consideration of the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027. This was reported by Parliament, UNN writes.

Details

The motion was supported by 232 members of parliament. This is the first stage in adopting the draft state budget in the first reading.

The document contains 90 proposals, which the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee formulated on the basis of 5,236 amendments submitted by members of parliament, committee chair Roksolana Pidlasa said while presenting the document in the session hall.

"According to a preliminary estimate, taking the submitted amendments into account would require an additional UAH 13.5 trillion — that is almost two more budgets for next year. Many proposals do not meet the regulatory requirements: they are unbalanced, or the proposed sources are not supported by calculations and are unrealistic. Therefore, we rejected such amendments," Pidlasa explained.

After their adoption by the Verkhovna Rada, the Budget Conclusions become a list of changes that the government must take into account or consider when revising the draft budget for the second reading.

"The committee recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the resolution on the Budget Conclusions as a basis and send the budget draft to the government for preparation for the second reading. Together with the government, we will eliminate the main shortcomings of this budget," Pidlasa said during the consideration.

As reported by the Verkhovna Rada, the committee's main proposals include:

increasing military personnel's financial support and doubling state guarantees for defense-industry enterprises, to UAH 60 billion;

additional funds for medicines for patients with rare diseases, on top of the UAH 21 billion already allocated;

allocating 4% of personal income tax to community budgets;

increasing funding for housing for internally displaced persons;

expanding the program for insuring war risks and supporting farmers, as well as banning the payment of the "National Cashback" from the UAH 9.4 billion production and entrepreneurship support program.

What happens next

As explained by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Finance Committee, the Rada adopted the proposals and conclusions on the Budget as a basis — "not to be confused with the first reading of the Budget, which is tomorrow (October 28)."

"Now the Rada is moving on to consider the 5,236 amendments from MPs. Forty-seven MPs have signed up to speak on them. Tomorrow there will be a vote on the remaining amendments taken into account and the first reading of the 2027 Budget. It will then be sent to the government, and the second reading and final adoption are planned for November 23–26," Zhelezniak reported on social media.

Reminder

The 2027 Budget draft envisages a deficit of 15% of GDP and debt exceeding 110% of GDP. UAH 4.885 trillion is planned to be allocated for security and defense.