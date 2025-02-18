US State Department said the meeting in Saudi Arabia aimed at testing the seriousness of Russia's intentions

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39948 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65067 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115906 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112918 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152387 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66415 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109104 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80710 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46544 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74020 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103661 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152386 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143119 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175512 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74020 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133930 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135812 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164118 views
Actual
US State Department said the meeting in Saudi Arabia aimed at testing the seriousness of Russia's intentions

US State Department said the meeting in Saudi Arabia aimed at testing the seriousness of Russia's intentions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110942 views

Preliminary US-Russian talks on a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are taking place in Riyadh. The USA says that the meeting was aimed at testing the seriousness of Russia's intentions.

The U.S.-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia is a way to “determine whether the Russians are serious and on the same page” with the United States when it comes to ending the war in Ukraine, said U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, writes UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

Top U.S. and Russian officials began a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

US and Russia have started negotiations in Saudi Arabia - Russian media18.02.2025, 09:37 • 28608 views

Television footage showed White House national security adviser Mike Walz, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East Steve Whitkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sitting across from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was also there.

After European outrage that the U.S. and Russia were moving forward without any representation from Ukraine, the U.S. clarified that these were preliminary talks, not the start of full-scale negotiations to end the three-year war.

“I don't think people should see this as something about the details or moving forward in any negotiations,” Bruce said.

“The main thing is to start a real normalization of relations between us and Washington,” a member of the Russian delegation, Yuri Ushakov, told Russian state television upon his arrival in Riyadh late Monday night. The meeting will focus on preparations for possible settlement talks in Ukraine and a meeting between the two presidents, he added.

The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, may join talks to resolve economic issues, Ushakov said. U.S. companies have lost 300 billion dollars due to withdrawal from the Russian market since the war began, Dmitriev said.

Ahead of the talks, Dmitriev, who also traveled to Riyadh, said that progress in talks between Russia and the United States is possible in the next 2-3 months, as reported by rossmedia.

Elon Musk, a Trump adviser, praised the diplomatic blitz. “This is what competent leadership looks like,” he said at X, next to a video of the Russian delegation's arrival in Riyadh.

Rubio and other USA officials have said Ukraine will be part of any talks to resolve the conflict. Still, European leaders were shocked by the speed with which Trump began talks with Putin, especially after Vice President J.D. Vance criticized European governments Friday at the Munich Security Conference.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising