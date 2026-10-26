The US, Russia and China are promoting Orbán for the post of UN secretary-general - WSJ

Officials in President Donald Trump's administration are promoting the idea of nominating a joint candidate for the post of UN secretary-general from the United States, Russia and China. They are proposing appointing former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to the position. The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources from the three countries, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the United States encouraged Orbán to take part in the election and even suggested the idea to him first.

Russia and China support this, based on previous discussions with Washington, and the plan is for Mr. Orbán to become their joint candidate. ... When the United States, Russia and China want the same thing in the UN Security Council, they usually get it - the publication writes.

It is stated that Orbán himself is also interested in winning the election, but there are doubts as to whether he will be able to secure the necessary number of votes. Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance are expected to present Orbán's candidacy after the midterm elections to Congress.

The term of António Guterres, who has headed the UN since 2017, ends on December 31, 2026.

We remind you

According to The Guardian, after three rounds of voting, no favorite in the election for UN secretary-general has emerged. Among the new contenders are Nusseybe, Kaag, Tokayev and Orbán.

The favorite for the position of UN secretary-general said that the organization is afraid to take risks for peace