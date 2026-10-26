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Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Mike Johnson announced plans for the U.S. to hold trilateral talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He cautioned that Putin cannot be trusted.

US is "on the verge" of trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine - Johnson
illustrative photo

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he spoke over the weekend with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told him that the United States is planning trilateral talks and is "on the verge of this." UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

"They are working to bring an end to" Russia's war against Ukraine, Johnson said in an interview with Fox News.

The United States wants to hold "trilateral talks. They are on the verge of this," Johnson said.

"There are many components to this, and the administration is doing everything it can to bring an end to this conflict," he noted.

Johnson also pointed out that Kremlin head Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted, and "we must treat him accordingly."

Ukraine, the United States and Russia have agreed to hold talks in November, Zelenskyy reports the results of the consultations25.10.26, 20:34 • 8956 views

Julia Shramko

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