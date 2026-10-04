The United States stated that Maduro does not have immunity from prosecution in the narcoterrorism case

U.S. prosecutors said that former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro does not have immunity from criminal prosecution in the United States. Prosecutors opposed his attempt to have the narco-terrorism case dismissed, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Maduro’s lawyers insist that he has immunity as the head of a sovereign state. However, prosecutors called him and his wife, Cilia Flores, "former corrupt officials of a former rogue state who are not entitled to immunity."

Why Maduro is being denied immunity

The United States cites Washington’s decision in 2019 to stop officially recognizing Maduro as Venezuela’s head of state. The country’s current government has also not requested that he be granted immunity.

Venezuela’s acting president returned from the United States without agreements or an election date

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, were captured by U.S. military personnel during a raid on January 3. They are currently being held in a federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting trial.

They are accused of conspiring to import cocaine, narco-terrorism, and crimes involving machine guns and destructive devices. Prosecutors also allege that Maduro cooperated with groups that the United States has designated as terrorist organizations.

Maduro and Flores have pleaded not guilty and are asking for the case to be dismissed. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment.

Maduro showed photos from an American prison – online users are asking how he was able to publish them