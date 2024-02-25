The United States and the United Kingdom carry out air strikes on 18 Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom have fired missiles at Houthi targets in Yemen. This is reported by the Guardian, UNN reports.

On Saturday, US and British forces struck 18 Houthi-held targets in Yemen. The targets included underground weapons and missile caches used by an Iranian-linked group.

The strikes were reportedly carried out in eight different locations, covering not only the main weapons caches, but also air defense systems, radars and helicopters used by the Houthis.

The UK Ministry of Defense reported that four Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by two Voyager tankers, took part in a premeditated coalition strike on February 24 against Houthi military targets in Yemen. The attack targeted points from which the Houthis had been launching missile and drone strikes against commercial shipping and coalition naval forces in the Bab al-Mandab area, the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. RAF aircraft were assigned several targets located in two different areas.

These measures were part of the latest round of military actions as part of a strategy to deter an Iranian-linked group that continues to attack shipping and carry out provocations in the region.

