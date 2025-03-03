The UN is concerned about the human rights situation and the deepening conflicts, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
The UN is concerned about the human rights situation and the deepening conflicts, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36064 views

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the political course of a number of countries and the escalation of violence in the world. Particular attention was paid to the wars in Ukraine and other countries, women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran.

The UN is concerned about the human rights situation and the deepening conflicts, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, strongly condemned discrimination and disinformation, drawing attention to the "direction" in which countries in different parts of the world are moving in the field of human rights. In the context of the international order, he mentioned Ukraine and the situation related to Russian aggression.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the official website of the UN Human Rights Office.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday in Geneva that he was ‘deeply concerned’ about the escalation of violence in the world, the human rights situation and the direction of political processes in North America, Europe and beyond.

In his criticism, Volker Türk does not name any names, whether heads of government or presidents of influential corporations.

Russia's military aggression against Ukraine

Turk turned to the topic of Ukraine, noting that three years after the full-scale Russian invasion, people continue to suffer terribly.

 Merciless attacks using precision-guided bombs, long-range missiles and drones have left civilians in a state of constant insecurity and fear. In the occupied territory, the Russian Federation continues to severely restrict the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainians. I am alarmed by the ongoing reports of extrajudicial executions and widespread and systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces. This situation is appalling.

On the number of military conflicts in the world

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recalled a number of military conflicts in the world: Sudan, DR Congo, Gaza, Lebanon, Myanmar, Haiti, Yemen. He also recalled the events in Syria and the activities of ISIS in the Middle East. He also recalled the situation in South America, particularly in Colombia.

Against the backdrop of the latest data on the situation in the DR Congo, the UN representative noted the following:

The recent escalation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is now drawing in regional actors and devastating entire communities in North and South Kivu. There are horrific reports of rape, sexual slavery and summary executions.

We cannot allow the fundamental global consensus around international norms and institutions, painstakingly built over decades, to collapse before our eyes 

- reads the statement published on the ohchr.org website.

Changes in policy towards human rights

Volker Türk pointed out the changes that are taking place at the national and international levels, drawing attention to the region in which the United States is located.

I have followed recent election campaigns in Europe, North America and beyond with growing concern. One-sided phrases devoid of substance simplify complex issues and are often based on scapegoating, disinformation and dehumanization.

- said the UN representative.

He drew attention to the policy towards migrants:

Migrants and refugees are widely referred to as illegal immigrants, criminals, parasites, or worse. We have heard these terms before. There are ongoing cases of excessive use of force and deaths of people of African descent at the hands of law enforcement officials, often rooted in systemic racism.

- the text says

He also emphasized that members of the LGBTIQ+ community, especially transgender people, continue to face high levels of violence, persecution and discrimination in all regions of the world.

Volker Türk recalled the difficulties for people with disabilities.

People with disabilities face discrimination, prejudice and stigma every day.

Women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran

In Afghanistan, women and girls are subjected to a state-sponsored gender apartheid that is unparalleled in the modern world. I am deeply concerned about the long-term future of a country that engages in FGM on a national scale

- Turk noted.

He called for the repeal of the hijab law , as well as all other laws and practices that discriminate against women and girls in Iran.

Turk also noted that he was deeply concerned about the marked increase in the number of executions last year in Iran. 

Recall

93 countries supported the draft resolutioninitiated by Ukraine and European countries to condemn Russia's aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, instead proposing its own draft to "quickly end the conflict.

Von der Leyen: EU should prepare for the worst and strengthen its defense
02.03.25, 21:35

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

