The UN is concerned about the human rights situation and the deepening conflicts, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the political course of a number of countries and the escalation of violence in the world. Particular attention was paid to the wars in Ukraine and other countries, women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, strongly condemned discrimination and disinformation, drawing attention to the "direction" in which countries in different parts of the world are moving in the field of human rights. In the context of the international order, he mentioned Ukraine and the situation related to Russian aggression.
Transmitted by UNN with reference to the official website of the UN Human Rights Office.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday in Geneva that he was ‘deeply concerned’ about the escalation of violence in the world, the human rights situation and the direction of political processes in North America, Europe and beyond.
In his criticism, Volker Türk does not name any names, whether heads of government or presidents of influential corporations.
Russia's military aggression against Ukraine
Turk turned to the topic of Ukraine, noting that three years after the full-scale Russian invasion, people continue to suffer terribly.
Merciless attacks using precision-guided bombs, long-range missiles and drones have left civilians in a state of constant insecurity and fear. In the occupied territory, the Russian Federation continues to severely restrict the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainians. I am alarmed by the ongoing reports of extrajudicial executions and widespread and systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces. This situation is appalling.
On the number of military conflicts in the world
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recalled a number of military conflicts in the world: Sudan, DR Congo, Gaza, Lebanon, Myanmar, Haiti, Yemen. He also recalled the events in Syria and the activities of ISIS in the Middle East. He also recalled the situation in South America, particularly in Colombia.
Against the backdrop of the latest data on the situation in the DR Congo, the UN representative noted the following:
The recent escalation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is now drawing in regional actors and devastating entire communities in North and South Kivu. There are horrific reports of rape, sexual slavery and summary executions.
We cannot allow the fundamental global consensus around international norms and institutions, painstakingly built over decades, to collapse before our eyes
Changes in policy towards human rights
Volker Türk pointed out the changes that are taking place at the national and international levels, drawing attention to the region in which the United States is located.
I have followed recent election campaigns in Europe, North America and beyond with growing concern. One-sided phrases devoid of substance simplify complex issues and are often based on scapegoating, disinformation and dehumanization.
He drew attention to the policy towards migrants:
Migrants and refugees are widely referred to as illegal immigrants, criminals, parasites, or worse. We have heard these terms before. There are ongoing cases of excessive use of force and deaths of people of African descent at the hands of law enforcement officials, often rooted in systemic racism.
He also emphasized that members of the LGBTIQ+ community, especially transgender people, continue to face high levels of violence, persecution and discrimination in all regions of the world.
Volker Türk recalled the difficulties for people with disabilities.
People with disabilities face discrimination, prejudice and stigma every day.
Women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran
In Afghanistan, women and girls are subjected to a state-sponsored gender apartheid that is unparalleled in the modern world. I am deeply concerned about the long-term future of a country that engages in FGM on a national scale
He called for the repeal of the hijab law , as well as all other laws and practices that discriminate against women and girls in Iran.
Turk also noted that he was deeply concerned about the marked increase in the number of executions last year in Iran.
Recall
93 countries supported the draft resolutioninitiated by Ukraine and European countries to condemn Russia's aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, instead proposing its own draft to "quickly end the conflict.
Von der Leyen: EU should prepare for the worst and strengthen its defense02.03.25, 21:35 • 97105 views