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"The strength of our army is its people": Syrskyi awarded soldiers of assault units in the Southern Operational Zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented honorary badges to soldiers of four brigades and regiments. The awards were given to the fighters for their courage and professionalism at the front.

"The strength of our army is its people": Syrskyi awarded soldiers of assault units in the Southern Operational Zone

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a working trip to the Southern operational zone, presented awards to servicemen of assault and airborne assault units. He reported this on Telegram and published relevant photos, UNN reports.

Details

According to the commander-in-chief, the strength of Ukraine and its army is its people, every soldier in the unit.

For exemplary performance of official duties, professionalism, reasonable initiative during combat missions, dedication and courage, I presented the honorary breastplates of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Steel Cross", "Cross of the Brave", "Silver Cross", "Cross of Military Honor", "Golden Cross", "For Conscientious Service" to servicemen of the 1st and 225th separate assault regiments and the 82nd and 95th separate airborne assault brigades

- Syrskyi said.

He thanked the soldiers for their conscientious performance of combat missions, personal courage and resilience.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi traveled to the offensive group in the South. According to him, up to 470 square kilometers were liberated, and Russia suffered 11,000 losses.

Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers23.03.26, 11:48 • 38054 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi