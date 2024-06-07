The state Bureau of investigation exposed a scheme to appropriate the property of Kyivmiskstroy for almost 300 million hryvnias

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The state Bureau of investigation exposed a scheme to appropriate the property of Kyivmiskstroy for almost 300 million hryvnias

The state Bureau of investigation exposed a scheme to appropriate the property of Kyivmiskstroy for almost 300 million hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

Law enforcement officers have exposed an illegal scheme of misappropriation of real estate worth more than 282 million hryvnias, owned by PJSC "HC "Kyivmiskbud".

Law enforcement officers exposed an illegal scheme of misappropriation of real estate worth more than 282 million Hryvnia, which belongs to PJSC "HC "Kyivmiskbud". This was stated in the State Bureau of Investigation, Reports UNN.

Details 

The mechanism was organized by a businessman – the owner of one of the enterprises-managers of the construction finance fund and the director of the company through which the purchase of real estate was paid.

The participants in the transaction forged documents and, without the developer's knowledge, sold property rights to real estate objects to controlled persons. The total amount of losses that were caused to PJSC "HC "Kyivmiskbud" exceeds UAH 282 million.

Law enforcement officers conducted 29 searches at the place of work and residence of the defendants in Kiev and the Kiev region. During the investigation, electronic media, mobile phones and documents confirming criminal activity were seized.

Suspicion was reported to a man who falsified certificates about the presence of cars on the military register06.06.24, 13:02 • 16413 views

The organizer of the scheme was informed of suspicion of organizing illegal seizure of property, which entailed serious consequences, unauthorized dissemination of information with restricted access (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 206-2, part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The director of the enterprise through which the purchase of real estate was paid is suspected of complicity in the illegal seizure of property (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3, article 206-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- summed up in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The defendants face up to ten years behind bars. 

It is noted that the organizer of the scheme was given a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 282.6 million by a court decision. Now the issue of applying preventive measures to other suspects is being resolved. 

Addition

During the investigation, an employee of the Tax Service and an employee of the State Bank were also exposed, who provided information about a number of companies involved in the scheme.

In particular, the numbers, dates of opening and closing accounts, information on the registration of a Value-Added Tax Payer and a single social contribution, information about the place of registration, the status of accounts, the movement of funds on it, and so on.

In the Poltava region, a powerful drug sales channel was eliminated: law enforcement officers may be involved in the activities of a criminal group04.06.24, 16:35 • 28674 views

The tax officer was informed of suspicion of unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, committed repeatedly, and unauthorized sale or distribution of information with restricted access (Part 2 of Article 362, part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). the sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 3 years ' imprisonment

- added in the State Bureau of Investigation. 

But an employee of the State Bank was informed of suspicion of unauthorized sale or dissemination of information with restricted access (Part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). the sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 2 years ' imprisonment.

Recall

The contractor was informed of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of about one million hryvnias of budget funds during the repair of the South Bridge in Kiev due to the use of more expensive building materials.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

