The state Bureau of investigation exposed a scheme to appropriate the property of Kyivmiskstroy for almost 300 million hryvnias

Law enforcement officers exposed an illegal scheme of misappropriation of real estate worth more than 282 million Hryvnia, which belongs to PJSC "HC "Kyivmiskbud". This was stated in the State Bureau of Investigation, Reports UNN.

Details

The mechanism was organized by a businessman – the owner of one of the enterprises-managers of the construction finance fund and the director of the company through which the purchase of real estate was paid.

The participants in the transaction forged documents and, without the developer's knowledge, sold property rights to real estate objects to controlled persons. The total amount of losses that were caused to PJSC "HC "Kyivmiskbud" exceeds UAH 282 million.

Law enforcement officers conducted 29 searches at the place of work and residence of the defendants in Kiev and the Kiev region. During the investigation, electronic media, mobile phones and documents confirming criminal activity were seized.

The organizer of the scheme was informed of suspicion of organizing illegal seizure of property, which entailed serious consequences, unauthorized dissemination of information with restricted access (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 206-2, part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The director of the enterprise through which the purchase of real estate was paid is suspected of complicity in the illegal seizure of property (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3, article 206-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - summed up in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The defendants face up to ten years behind bars.

It is noted that the organizer of the scheme was given a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail in the amount of UAH 282.6 million by a court decision. Now the issue of applying preventive measures to other suspects is being resolved.

Addition

During the investigation, an employee of the Tax Service and an employee of the State Bank were also exposed, who provided information about a number of companies involved in the scheme.

In particular, the numbers, dates of opening and closing accounts, information on the registration of a Value-Added Tax Payer and a single social contribution, information about the place of registration, the status of accounts, the movement of funds on it, and so on.

The tax officer was informed of suspicion of unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computers, committed repeatedly, and unauthorized sale or distribution of information with restricted access (Part 2 of Article 362, part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). the sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 3 years ' imprisonment - added in the State Bureau of Investigation.

But an employee of the State Bank was informed of suspicion of unauthorized sale or dissemination of information with restricted access (Part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). the sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 2 years ' imprisonment.

Recall

The contractor was informed of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of about one million hryvnias of budget funds during the repair of the South Bridge in Kiev due to the use of more expensive building materials.