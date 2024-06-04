In the Poltava region, a powerful drug sales channel was eliminated: law enforcement officers may be involved in the activities of a criminal group

In the Poltava region, a powerful interregional drug sales channel was eliminated. As reported in the Department of internal security of the National Police, the monthly profit from criminal activities amounted to more than half a million Hryvnia, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of an organized criminal group that sold drugs through an online store in the territory of the Poltava, Sumy and Kirovohrad regions. Among the products offered: amphetamine, methamphetamine, PVP salts, cannabis, ecstasy, mephedron and methadone.

"Banned substances were sold by bookmarking, and larger batches were sent by mail, disguising them in things that did not arouse suspicion among post office employees. The monthly profit from criminal activities brought accomplices more than half a million hryvnias," the report says.

The police detained the attackers and informed them of suspicion. The defendants face up to 12 years in prison.

In addition, according to the Department of internal security, the proceedings will provide a legal assessment of the actions of individual employees of one of the law enforcement agencies who may have been related to the group's activities.