Suspicion was reported to a man who falsified certificates about the presence of cars on the military register

Suspicion was reported to an intermediary who provided false certificates about the presence of cars on the military register during the re-registration of cars in the service centers of the Ministry of internal affairs. This was reported by the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the procedural management of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office, a 65-year-old intermediary was notified of suspicion that he helped legal entities reissue cars for money, providing false certificates about the presence of these vehicles on the military register (Part 3 of Article 358, part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, suspicion was reported to the administrator of the Territorial Service Center of the Ministry of internal affairs, who illegally provided this intermediary with information with restricted access from the information portal of the National Police.

The pre – trial investigation established that the "intermediary" for 15,000 hryvnias helped to reissue two cars, providing their owner-a legal entity-with two fake certificates regarding the presence of vehicles on the military register. You can't reissue your cars without these documents - the message says.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect received information from one of the service center administrators about bringing a person to administrative responsibility. The specified administrator made three requests to the system under his username, and then illegally transferred this data. Thus, he allowed the leak of official information.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for suspects is being resolved.

Recall

After the amendment of the law "on mobilization training and mobilization", new rules were established for owners of cars that are intended for additional staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period and are registered in the shopping center.

Such vehicles are prohibited from moving outside the territory of Ukraine and to other regions, transferring ownership rights to them to legal entities or citizens, renting them out (leasing), or providing them as collateral.

