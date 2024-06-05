Military registration of 17-year-old Ukrainians abroad: Venislavsky explained whether it is necessary to come to Ukraine

The law on mobilization does not say that Ukrainians abroad need to come to Ukraine to update their data. This was stated on the air of Radio Liberty by people's deputy of Ukraine from the servant of the people faction, member of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

The MP reminded that a citizen of Ukraine over the age of 18 can download the Reserve+ app, create an electronic cabinet there and download the information that is necessary. Venislavsky assures that in this case, the person liable for military service will not be recognized as fit or unfit for military service, because he did not pass the vlk. But in this case, the person "formally" fulfills the requirement of the law.

"Since June 18, this reserve+ system generates a QR code that will be an authentic digital substitute for a military ticket. So I don't see any problems here. And the statement of the speaker of the Ministry of Defense, about which you say that young men over the age of 17 will be required to come, is, you know, a subjective assessment of the ministry, which should be supported somehow by regulatory legal acts," he said.

Venislavsky added that such issues are resolved at the level of regulatory legal acts. According to him, in the law, which was adopted by people's deputies earlier, there is not a single provision that young men over the age of 17 must come and register.

The MP also promised to consider the issue of information policy of the Ministry of Defense at the committee on national security, defense and intelligence, because the information policy of the Department regarding mobilization "it has flaws.

On the eve of the press secretary of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon said that young men who are 17 years old should register for military service, and this can only be done in the territorial recruitment center on the territory of Ukraine. He noted that the requirement also applies to those who are abroad.