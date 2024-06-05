Military registration of 17-year-old Ukrainians abroad: Venislavsky explained whether it is necessary to come to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3275 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82620 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140977 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145984 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240770 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111411 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41759 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60567 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107307 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61954 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240772 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232849 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219954 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14433 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21381 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107307 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111411 views
Actual
Military registration of 17-year-old Ukrainians abroad: Venislavsky explained whether it is necessary to come to Ukraine

Military registration of 17-year-old Ukrainians abroad: Venislavsky explained whether it is necessary to come to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51822 views

The MP reminded that a citizen of Ukraine over the age of 18 can download the Reserve+ app, create an electronic cabinet there and download the information that is necessary. Venislavsky assures that in this case, the person liable for military service will not be recognized as fit or unfit for military service, because he did not pass the vlk. But in this case, the person "formally" fulfills the requirement of the law.

The law on mobilization does not say that Ukrainians abroad need to come to Ukraine to update their data. This was stated on the air of Radio Liberty by people's deputy of Ukraine from the servant of the people faction, member of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fyodor Venislavsky, reports UNN.

The MP reminded that a citizen of Ukraine over the age of 18 can download the Reserve+ app, create an electronic cabinet there and download the information that is necessary. Venislavsky assures that in this case, the person liable for military service will not be recognized as fit or unfit for military service, because he did not pass the vlk. But in this case, the person "formally" fulfills the requirement of the law.

"Since June 18, this reserve+ system generates a QR code that will be an authentic digital substitute for a military ticket. So I don't see any problems here. And the statement of the speaker of the Ministry of Defense, about which you say that young men over the age of 17 will be required to come, is, you know, a subjective assessment of the ministry, which should be supported somehow by regulatory legal acts," he said.

Venislavsky added that such issues are resolved at the level of regulatory legal acts. According to him, in the law, which was adopted by people's deputies earlier, there is not a single provision that young men over the age of 17 must come and register.

The MP also promised to consider the issue of information policy of the Ministry of Defense at the committee on national security, defense and intelligence, because the information policy of the Department regarding mobilization "it has flaws.

Add

On the eve of the press secretary of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon said that young men who are 17 years old should register for military service, and this can only be done in the territorial recruitment center on the territory of Ukraine. He noted that the requirement also applies to those who are abroad.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising