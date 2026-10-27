The Southern Bridge in Kyiv is closed: detour routes announced

Photo: t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Due to the closure of Kyiv’s Southern Bridge, traffic is temporarily using detour routes. On October 27, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, explained which roads freight and passenger vehicle drivers can use, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the closure of the Southern Bridge, traffic is temporarily being routed via detour routes," Biloshytskyi said in a post.

In particular, according to him, trucks traveling from the Boryspil Highway are to use Staroboryspilska Street. They should then continue along Boryspilska and Pryvokzalna streets toward the Darnytskyi Bridge.

Meanwhile, drivers of passenger cars are advised to bypass the closed section via Mykola Bazhan Avenue. From there, they should continue along the Dnipro Embankment toward the Darnytskyi Bridge and the Paton Bridge.

Reminder

During the night of October 27, Russia struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge. Specialists are assessing the damage to the Southern Bridge. Traffic on the bridge and metro service between "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" have been suspended.