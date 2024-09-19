The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front and occupants' losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111742 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115078 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149322 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141371 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112277 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53993 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39571 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81725 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56574 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52981 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208892 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147109 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146575 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141958 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158532 views
Actual
The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front and occupants' losses

The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front and occupants' losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18572 views

Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in various directions. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower was destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire on them. According to the General Staff, the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, UNN reports.

"A total of 153 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day (September 18 - ed.). Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage. More than 50% of the total number of engagements took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyne. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped all 15 enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Novosadove. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, our defenders repelled three offensives of the occupation forces in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivan-Daryivka. At the moment, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy, supported by air power, stormed our positions near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Defense forces stopped all four attacks.

In the Toretsk sector, 12 firefights took place. Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 39 times in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka and Marynivka. Our defenders repelled 37 attacks, and two more engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 310 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 120 of them were killed irrevocably. Three tanks, three armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles were also destroyed. Another five tanks, one armored personnel carrier, two artillery systems and 15 vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 40 attempts to break through our defenses near Zhelanne Pershne, Ukrayinka, Tsukuryno, Dalne, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Thirty-eight combat engagements have been completed, two more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses in terms of irretrievable casualties and wounded amounted to 70 people. One tank and an armored combat vehicle were also destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units six times near Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Four more attacks by the occupants are ongoing.

In other areas, there were no major changes, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has dropped 79 bombs and launched more than 500 drones in Ukraine18.09.24, 23:43 • 15057 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising