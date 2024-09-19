The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front and occupants' losses

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire on them. According to the General Staff, the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, UNN reports.

"A total of 153 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day (September 18 - ed.). Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage. More than 50% of the total number of engagements took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyne. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped all 15 enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Novosadove. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, our defenders repelled three offensives of the occupation forces in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivan-Daryivka. At the moment, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy, supported by air power, stormed our positions near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Defense forces stopped all four attacks.

In the Toretsk sector, 12 firefights took place. Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 39 times in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka and Marynivka. Our defenders repelled 37 attacks, and two more engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 310 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 120 of them were killed irrevocably. Three tanks, three armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles were also destroyed. Another five tanks, one armored personnel carrier, two artillery systems and 15 vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 40 attempts to break through our defenses near Zhelanne Pershne, Ukrayinka, Tsukuryno, Dalne, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Thirty-eight combat engagements have been completed, two more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the enemy's losses in terms of irretrievable casualties and wounded amounted to 70 people. One tank and an armored combat vehicle were also destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units six times near Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Four more attacks by the occupants are ongoing.

In other areas, there were no major changes, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has dropped 79 bombs and launched more than 500 drones in Ukraine