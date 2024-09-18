Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has dropped 79 bombs and launched more than 500 drones in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 59 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

"Russian invaders launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using one missile, 59 air strikes, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs," the report says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the occupiers engaged 532 kamikaze drones and fired almost 3,300 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Number of battles on the frontline increased to 103, Russian army launched 16 missiles at Kursk region - General Staff