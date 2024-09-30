The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense - spokesperson for the Kharkiv Plant

The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense, as the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.

This was reported by Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the OTU “Kharkiv”, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

When asked how complicated and tense the situation at Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is, Sarantsev replied:

The situation there is the most complicated and tense, because the aggregate plant has become the enemy's No. 1 target. “Sarantsev noted that the plant does not serve any tactical or strategic purpose for the Russians, but it was a very powerful image for the attack. ”Therefore, he is trying to use the maximum range of his weapons in that location. He is using a heavy flamethrower system, dropping KABs - Sarantsev said.

DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared

In addition, he said that the enemy does not abandon its aggressive intentions and is trying to carry out assault operations in the direction of the positions of the Defense Forces.

“Vovchansk remains the hottest spot. The enemy tried there three times yesterday and this morning again tried to attack our units under the cover of heavy armored vehicles using armored combat vehicles. They tried to get closer to the positions of the Defense Forces, inflict fire damage, and land troops,” said Sarantsev.

However, he noted that the enemy's equipment was spotted in time. Fire damage was inflicted, 4 enemy vehicles were damaged, and the occupiers refused to perform this task.

As for other areas, it is Liptsi, Hlyboka, and Krasne. The enemy is less active there, but at the same time, it is equipping positions with engineering equipment, arranging firing positions, and trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance. It is also remotely mining possible routes for the advance of the Defense Forces using UAVs. It mines roads with anti-tank mines and uses two types of anti-personnel mines - petal and POM-2 - Sarantsev said.

AddendumAddendum

Today, on September 30 , the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the situation in the Kupyansk sector is difficult, because the Russian occupiers attack there the most from all directions. There is no enemy advance on the Lipetsk and Vovchansk directions.