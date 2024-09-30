The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense - spokesperson for the Kharkiv Plant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100357 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141217 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 48010 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114845 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67493 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73895 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41474 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191575 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148017 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139351 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156133 views
Actual
The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense - spokesperson for the Kharkiv Plant

The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense - spokesperson for the Kharkiv Plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16732 views

Vovchansk Aggregate Plant has become the enemy's No. 1 target after its liberation from the occupiers. The enemy is trying to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using a wide range of weapons, including heavy equipment and UAVs.

The situation at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is complicated and tense, as the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.

This was reported by Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the OTU “Kharkiv”, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

When asked how complicated and tense the situation at Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is, Sarantsev replied:

The situation there is the most complicated and tense, because the aggregate plant has become the enemy's No. 1 target. “Sarantsev noted that the plant does not serve any tactical or strategic purpose for the Russians, but it was a very powerful image for the attack. ”Therefore, he is trying to use the maximum range of his weapons in that location. He is using a heavy flamethrower system, dropping KABs

- Sarantsev said.

DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared24.09.24, 15:57 • 14637 views

In addition, he said that the enemy does not abandon its aggressive intentions and is trying to carry out assault operations in the direction of the positions of the Defense Forces.

“Vovchansk remains the hottest spot. The enemy tried there three times yesterday and  this morning again tried to attack our units under the cover of heavy armored vehicles using armored combat vehicles. They tried to get closer to the positions of the Defense Forces, inflict fire damage, and land troops,” said Sarantsev.

However, he noted that the enemy's equipment was spotted in time. Fire damage was inflicted, 4 enemy vehicles were damaged, and the occupiers refused to perform this task.

As for other areas, it is Liptsi, Hlyboka, and Krasne. The enemy is less active there, but at the same time, it is equipping positions with engineering equipment, arranging firing positions, and trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance. It is also remotely mining possible routes for the advance of the Defense Forces using UAVs. It mines roads with anti-tank mines and uses two types of anti-personnel mines - petal and POM-2

- Sarantsev said.

AddendumAddendum

Today, on September 30 , the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the situation in the  Kupyansk sector is difficult, because the Russian occupiers attack there the most from all directions. There is no enemy advance on the Lipetsk and  Vovchansk directions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising